Flower industry helps locals increase income in Zhouning, Fujian

A staff member prepares for online promotion at the Tianlanlan flower cultivation base in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2020. For years, Zhouning took advantage of local natural environment and promoted flower industry development. The county has over 2,000 mu (about 133 hectares) of flower and sapling planting area. The production value in 2019 topped 90 million yuan (about 12.7 million U.S. dollars), which helped over 40 households in poverty increase incomes. (Xinhua/He Canling)

A farmer waters potted flowers at the Tianlanlan flower cultivation base in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2020.

A visitor takes photos of potted flowers at the Tianlanlan flower cultivation base in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2020.

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows greenhouses for flower cultivation in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province.

A farmer packs flowers at the Tianlanlan flower cultivation base in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2020.

A farmer prunes saplings at the Tianlanlan flower cultivation base in Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 18, 2020.