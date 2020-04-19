Measures taken to enrich animals' life in Shanghai zoo

Zookeeper Zhang Yishun feeds a lemur in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2020. Various measures have been taken to enrich animals' life in the zoo and make them feel like living in the wild. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Parrots search for food from a moving device in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2020. Various measures have been taken to enrich animals' life in the zoo and make them feel like living in the wild. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Zookeeper Chen Jinzhao feeds a parrot in Shanghai Zoo, east China's Shanghai, April 18, 2020. Various measures have been taken to enrich animals' life in the zoo and make them feel like living in the wild. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)