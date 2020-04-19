Rural economy boosts family income in Guangxi

Pan Wenming's family pose for photos at home ahead of the Spring Festival in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2020. Pan Wenming, 44, father of a 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old twin sons, took the whole family out of poverty through hard work in a small mountain village in Guangxi. After working over ten years outside of hometown, Pan and his wife returned in 2012, because of the need to take care of his elderly parents, and started a business. They put in their hard work in agriculture and animal husbandry including raising goats and chickens and planting citrus on several hills. In recent years, the local rural economy has developed rapidly and their family income has steadily increased. Affected by the novel coronavirus epidemic, Pan had encountered difficulty in sales of his products. But as the epidemic waned and with the help of the local government, the products were sold smoothly in the end. The family planned to build new houses next year to improve living conditions. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Pan Wenming, his daughter and his sons prepare to plant trees in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 7, 2020.

Pan Wenming's daughter and sons are on the way to plant trees in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 7, 2020.

Pan Yuhao (L) and Pan Yuhua, Pan Wenming's twin sons, plant fruit trees in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 7, 2020.

Qin Meifeng and Pan Yuxin, Pan Wenming's mother and his daughter, whisper in the yard at home in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 17, 2020.

Pan Wenming walks in his orchard in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan 12, 2020.

Pan Wenming (1st R) with his daughter Pan Yuxin (2nd R) and mother Qin Meifeng plant fruit trees in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 7, 2020.

Xu Yumei (L) and Qin Meifeng, Pan Wenming's wife and his mother, prepare to feed the chickens in Tunqiu Village of Pingshan Township in Luzhai County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan 12, 2020.