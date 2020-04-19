Mega-concert raises spirits

Doctor Monica Carfora walks to the COVID-19 department at Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2020.(Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Coronavirus deaths surged past 100,000 in Europe as the world's top musicians joined forces for a virtual concert, hoping to spread cheer to billions stuck at home under lockdown.A-listers including the Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and teen superstar Billie Eilish entertained fans with a six-hour online extravaganza celebrating healthcare workers.The event, set up by advocacy group Global Citizen, with the World Health Organization, aimed to cultivate a sense of community during the pandemic, which has ravaged the global economy with nearly 2.3 million confirmed infections in total.More than 161,000 people have been killed by COVID-19 with two-thirds of the deaths in Europe, according to an AFP tally, and nearly a quarter of fatalities in the US, the worst-hit country.The US has the highest caseload of any country, with more than 742,000 confirmed infections, and by Sunday had lost 39,295 people to the virus, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.Progress was marked in some places, with New York state reporting the lowest number of deaths in weeks, which Governor Andrew Cuomo attributed largely to social distancing.Mounting evidence suggests that social distancing slowed the pandemic after more than half of humanity - 4.5 billion people - were confined to their homes.Stay-at-home orders have been enforced in Italy and Spain, both still the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with death tolls over 20,000, followed by France, which has recorded more than 19,000 fatalities.As governments around the world grapple with when and how to ease lockdowns, Spain on Saturday extended its nationwide shutdown to May 9.Japan, Britain and Mexico have all expanded their movement restrictions.Yet elsewhere, signs that the outbreak could be easing prompted Switzerland, Denmark and Finland to begin reopening shops and schools this week.Germany has declared the virus "under control" after 3,400 deaths, and is beginning the delicate task of lifting some restrictions without triggering a secondary outbreak - with some shops allowed to reopen Monday, and some children returning to school within weeks.Iran also allowed some Tehran businesses to reopen Saturday despite the Middle East's deadliest outbreak."How can I keep staying home? My family is hungry," said Hamdollah Mahmoudi, 45, a shopworker in Tehran's Grand Bazaar.Meanwhile, many of the world's 260 million Orthodox Christians are preparing to mark Easter without attending church services.In Zimbabwe, mass rallies and military parades to mark the country's 40th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule were canceled.Buckingham Palace also announced that Queen Elizabeth II will not mark her birthday on Tuesday with a traditional gun salute.AFP