Helicopters hover at ultra-low altitude

Led by a Mi-17B transport helicopter, a cluster of transport helicopters attached to an army aviation brigade under the PLA 72nd Group Army lift off from their parking apron for a round-the-clock combat flight training exercise on April 8, 2020. The flight training exercise focused on subjects such as dogfight, stealth assault and defense operation, coordinated night combat flight and so on. Photo:China Military

