Give and take: Shanghai hospital witnesses 30 years of medical exchange between China and the US

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center building which was established in 1998 Photo: Courtesy of SCMC

The Shanghai Children's Medical Center sent 2,000 N95 masks to the US, bearing all shipping expenses in early March after receiving an urgent plea from Seattle Children's Hospital for a mask donation due to a global manufacturing shortage amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.The Shanghai center's activity is just one of many help China has extended to other countries.Chinese respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan and Shanghai medical expert Zhang Wenhong have both shared their experience in fighting the coronavirus pandemic with Western experts.It's really difficult to imagine Chinese doctors could share cutting-edge technology or clinical experiences with their foreign counterparts 30 years ago, said Liu Jinfen, one of the center's founders and China's leading pediatric cardiovascular surgeons.Located in eastern Shanghai's Pudong, Shanghai Children's Medical Center, a project jointly established by the Shanghai municipal government and US Project HOPE in the late 1980s, has been part of bilateral exchanges in the medical field between China and the US for the past 30 years.Although China and the US have had high and low points in bilateral relations, medical exchanges have never stopped."It was controversial to cooperate with the US in launching such a huge project at the time. But it has been proven that we made a wise choice," Liu told the Global Times on Thursday. The US agreed to invest $25 million in equipment and personnel training, while China decided to spend about 300 million yuan (about $60 million in 1990) on the project, Liu added."Chinese people are always grateful in retrospect to the help from the US experts in building this hospital," Liu said.US Project HOPE experts visited the center for the first time in 1988, after which Chinese doctors began to study overseas, marking the beginning of extensive exchanges between the two countries, Liu noted. In the early 90s, Liu himself went to the US to study cutting-edge technology for more than a year. Societal advancements like supermarkets and expressways in the US left him awestruck and made him wonder about the advent of such progress in China.

Liu Jinfen with his young patients Photo: Courtesy of SCMC





The new building of Shanghai Children's Medical Center Photo: Courtesy of SCMC



Puxi vs Pudong