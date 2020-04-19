Iranian ambassador hails China for its help during battle against COVID-19

Chinese medical experts arrive in Tehran, Iran on February 29. Photo: Xinhua

While some Western media outlets have been hyping up relations between China and Iran experiencing turbulence amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Iranian Ambassador to China told the Global Times that the friendly ties between the two countries will never be affected no matter how turbulent the international situation is, and that this bond has truly stood the test of time.Ambassador Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh told the Global Times in an exclusive interview that Iran and its healthcare system are now fighting a battle simultaneously on two fronts - against the coronavirus and US sanctions, which have made it difficult for the country to purchase medical equipment to combat COVID-19.The diplomat said that unlike other countries, their medical workers have "suffered a lot as they are targeted by the campaign of economic terrorism perpetrated by the US government."The US sanctions have made it impossible for Iranians to import medicine and medical equipment, and even if foreign suppliers are found and the required items can be purchased, myriad US shipping, insurance, financial and banking sanctions make such trade inviable, said the ambassador.Iran had so far confirmed 80,868 coronavirus infections and 5,031 deaths on Sunday, according to the data from Johns Hopkins University.Keshavarzzadeh stressed that Iran and China "have always been successful in fostering friendly relations, ­especially during the last one and a half years as we have witnessed flourishing cooperation in various fields resulting in fruitful and tangible outcomes.""It goes without saying that both countries are managing their relations based on win-win cooperation,acknowledgement of their sovereign rights and independence and mutual respect for each other's different social and governance systems," he said.To help Iran combat the ­pandemic, China earlier sent medical aid teams to the country, making it the first ­overseas destination to which China sent medical teams to since the ­coronavirus outbreak.The ambassador said they have received reports on the consultation meetings in which members of these medical teams have participated, and their expertise has been welcomed and carefully noted by the Iranian side.Responding to the question of the transparency of China's coronavirus statistics, the ambassador said that they have benefited from the first-hand information disseminated regularly and in a timely manner by the relevant authorities and adjusted their way of life based on the recommendations and guidelines of the Chinese government."This truly demonstrates our trust in the efforts and difficult job carried out [by the Chinese government] for containment of the spread [of the virus]," he said."High-ranking officials from the two countries are keeping close contact and this fact has never been undermined even during such a challenging time, and the striking coordination and prevalence of the sense of solidarity and integrity have brought about distinct scenes of strong bonds and friendship between the two nations, which will sweep away any hurdle and obstacle," he added.The ambassador also expressed his "sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks" to the Chinese government and Chinese people for their help and donations of medical and health care equipment."I am confident that a brighter future for our relations is over the horizon through our joint efforts to conquer COVID-19," he said.