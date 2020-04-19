Pinggu District of Beijing adopts advance reservation, online sales to sell flat peaches

Staff members package newly-picked flat peaches in a greenhouse at an agricultural park at Cuijiazhuang Village of Donggaocun Town in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2020. Recently, the village's flat peach has entered harvest season. To avoid buyers gathering during the capital city's strict control of COVID-19, the village has adopted advance reservation and online sales to sell its flat peaches.Photo:Xinhua

Staff members pick flat peaches in a greenhouse at an agricultural park at Cuijiazhuang Village of Donggaocun Town in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2020. Recently, the village's flat peach has entered harvest season. To avoid buyers gathering during the capital city's strict control of COVID-19, the village has adopted advance reservation and online sales to sell its flat peaches.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member picks flat peaches in a greenhouse at an agricultural park at Cuijiazhuang Village of Donggaocun Town in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2020. Recently, the village's flat peach has entered harvest season. To avoid buyers gathering during the capital city's strict control of COVID-19, the village has adopted advance reservation and online sales to sell its flat peaches. Photo:Xinhua

A staff member picks flat peaches in a greenhouse at an agricultural park at Cuijiazhuang Village of Donggaocun Town in Pinggu District of Beijing, capital of China, April 19, 2020. Recently, the village's flat peach has entered harvest season. To avoid buyers gathering during the capital city's strict control of COVID-19, the village has adopted advance reservation and online sales to sell its flat peaches.Photo:Xinhua