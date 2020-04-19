Fujian strengthens protection of ancient villages and ecological restoration

Aerial photo taken on April 18, 2020 shows the scenery of ancient Chenqiao Village in Limen Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The county boasts numbers of ancient villages. In recent years, it has taken measures to strengthen protection of those villages and ecological restoration around them, helping locals to develop rural tourism and eco-agriculture as part of the efforts to continuously improve rural residents' lives.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 17, 2020 shows the scenery of ancient Puyuan Village in Puyuan Town of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The county boasts numbers of ancient villages. In recent years, it has taken measures to strengthen protection of those villages and ecological restoration around them, helping locals to develop rural tourism and eco-agriculture as part of the efforts to continuously improve rural residents' lives.Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on April 18, 2020 shows a view of ancient Chenqiao Village in Limen Township of Zhouning County, southeast China's Fujian Province. The county boasts numbers of ancient villages. In recent years, it has taken measures to strengthen protection of those villages and ecological restoration around them, helping locals to develop rural tourism and eco-agriculture as part of the efforts to continuously improve rural residents' lives. Photo:Xinhua