"Capsule"-shaped bulk-cargo warehouse to be put into operation in Yueyang, C China

Aerial photo taken on April 16, 2020 shows a "capsule"-shaped bulk-cargo warehouse in Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province. Constructors have finished the capping of the project. The warehouse, which is about 470 meters in length, 110 meters in width and 46.5 meters in height, is scheduled to be put into operation in a more environment friendly way on April 25.Photo:Xinhua

