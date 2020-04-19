Snow scenery in Mohe City, Heilongjiang

Photo taken on April 19, 2020 shows the snow scenery in Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A snowfall swept Mohe, China's northernmost city, on Sunday.Photo:Xinhua

A woman walks against snowfall in Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 19, 2020. A snowfall swept Mohe, China's northernmost city, on Sunday.Photo:Xinhua

A man walks against snowfall in Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 19, 2020. A snowfall swept Mohe, China's northernmost city, on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

A man walks against snowfall in Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 19, 2020. A snowfall swept Mohe, China's northernmost city, on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua

A man rides a bicycle against snowfall in Mohe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 19, 2020. A snowfall swept Mohe, China's northernmost city, on Sunday. Photo:Xinhua