China cracks down on chaotic melt-blown fabric market

Workers at a factory in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province, are busy making face masks for overseas markets where the coronavirus has been spreading quickly. The company has received orders from the US and Belgium. Photo: cnsphotos

Surging prices

Chinese regulators have declared a strict crackdown on the illegal hoarding and price gouging of medical products, including melt-blown fabric, a key raw material for producing meidcal masks, warning profiteers to expect heavy punishment if they continued to exploit the global pandemic.The announcement came as "melt-blown fabric" trended in China, a key material in the manufacture of filters for surgical masks and N95 respirators.Its price rose nearly 40 times to about 700,000 yuan ($98,980) a ton in half a year, with some likening its production to a "money printing machine."As the virus spreads fast across the world, demand for melt-blown fabric surged in China, the largest face mask filter raw material provider in the world."It's extremely hard for us to find channels for purchasing melt-blown fabric," Chen Lianjie, an executive at Zhejiang Kanglidi Medical Articles Company, told the Global Times on Sunday.Chen said the company faces a daily shortage of three-quarters of the raw material. "A local government agency offered some help, but we have to rely on ourselves to buy the majority of the material - either through small workshops or Sinopec," he said.Two out of 200 samples from small workshops met standards for medical use, Chen said. Meanwhile the price of the Sinopec material has climbed as high as 700,000 yuan, fueled by middlemen.A manager at a domestic melt-blown fabric import and export company told the Global Times that Sinopec melt-down fabric prices soared as it became known for being of the highest quality. No stock was left within a week, he said.China's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) are ramping up efforts to expand production of melt-down fabric, with centrally-administered SOEs' supply reaching 42.5 tons a day by late March, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Some face mask manufacturers without medical equipment qualifications also scrambled for the raw material, Li Lin, general manager of Anhui Fumei Medical Company, told the Global Times.

Workers produce medical masks at Liaoning Shengjingtang Biotechnology Co., Ltd in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, April 14, 2020. The company has been actively manufacturing medical masks that will be exported overseas. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Severe crackdown

Global cooperation