China's vice public security minister under probe

Sun Lijun Photo: Screenshot of CCTV video via guancha.cn
Vice minister of public security, Sun Lijun, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, the top anti-graft body said Sunday.
The Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission are leading the probe into the alleged violations.
The Party Committee with the Ministry of Public Security
said on Sunday it firmly supports the CCDI's investigation into Sun on Sunday, stressing that officials, regardless of power or status, will be punished for violating the law and Party discipline.
The meeting also stressed that despite the positive momentum is strengthened in China's epidemic prevention and control work, the country still faces great pressure in guarding against a possible rebound of COVID-19 infections, public security organs are facing an arduous task in maintaining the national political security and social stability.
Sun's case is an opportunity for national law enforcement agencies to implement self-inspection, rectification, reform, and improvement measures, while withstanding tests, according to the meeting.