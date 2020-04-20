Chinese Embassy condemns German media attacks

A German police officer wearing a protective mask checks a driver at the border with Austria, near the German village of Oberaudorf. Photo: AFP

Chinese Embassy officials in Berlin have so far issued five statements in response to the recent criticism launched by German media over China's efforts in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).The latest statement from the Chinese Embassy refuted the political slander aimed at Beijing by German newspaper Bild, which said: "laboratories in Wuhan have been researching coronaviruses in bats, but without maintaining the highest safety standards."The newspaper also said China's greatest export was COVID-19, and the country is the "world champion in intellectual property theft" because it prohibits young people from thinking."The Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government have always put the safety and health of people in the first place. China's decisive efforts in epidemic prevention and control, as well as its sacrifices have won understanding and support from Chinese people," said the Chinese Embassy, adding that finger-pointing from outsiders was unnecessary."The origin of the virus is a scientific issue, which should be researched by scientists and medical experts," the Chinese Embassy said, suggesting that it is not something the media should hype without proof.Regarding the intellectual property (IP) theft allegations, the embassy noted that "on April 7, UN's World Intellectual Property Organization announced that China in 2019 became the top source of international patent applications filed with WIPO."The embassy statement also said China and Germany had strengthened communication and cooperation while fighting COVID-19.A letter from a German resident sent to the Chinese Embassy in Berlin read, "Fortunately, Bild does not represent Germany."Last week, Bild also ran an article that suggested the Chinese government suppressed important information on COVID-19 and is responsible for the economic fallout created by the pandemic.The Chinese Embassy responded with an open letter that said the newspaper was fueling nationalism, prejudice, and xenophobia, which was not beneficial to the friendship between both countries.Last September, Bild invited Hong Kong pro-West separatist and activist Joshua Wong to a human rights event with other international activists.German government officials have yet to issue a formal response to the recent Bild articles.In other statements from the Chinse Embassy in Berlin, it was noted how inciting hatred would only jeopardize combined global efforts in containing COVD-19, and urged for greater cooperation to protect human health and lives, which is each country's responsibility."Germany admires the Age of Enlightenment. German philosopher Immanuel Kant said enlightenment means "having the courage to use your own understanding," the Chinese Embassy wrote, adding that everyone should have the courage to get rid of the shackles of ideological prejudice, and double standards and view China's pandemic efforts rationally and objectively."Freedom of the press cannot step across professional ethics and human conscience," the Chinese embassy said.