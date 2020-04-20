Starbucks employee in Guangzhou diagnosed with COVID-19

A Starbucks logo is pictured in Manhattan, New York, the United States, May 29, 2018. File Photo: Xinhua

A Starbucks employee at the Good World Plaza in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident sparked online discussion over concerns of a second outbreak in the city.Starbucks told the Global Times on Sunday that the location was shut down and is undergoing thorough disinfection, noting that all its stores in Guangzhou have implemented first level anti-pandemic measures, including temperature checks for customers, employees, along with regular disinfection, and strict packaging and sealing measures for their products.It is the first infected case of a Starbucks employee in China. It's not clear how it could affect Starbuck's performance. The infected employee's identity has not been released.For Q1 2020, Starbucks reported a 50 percent decline in sales at its physical locations in China due to COVID-19.Some Chinese netizens expressed concerns over the efficacy of epidemic control and prevention measures adopted by Starbucks.One netizen, Jason_SeanOpry, said that a Starbucks in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, did not earnestly check customers' temperatures despite displaying thermometers near the entrance.The news was made public on the official WeChat account of Guangzhou Good World Plaza on Saturday, and local health authorities asked those who had visited the Starbucks store within 14 days to take a free nucleic acid test at designated places before 6:00 pm Sunday.Residents living nearby can also take a nucleic test for free after they register and make an appointment.The Plaza, located at Yuexiu district, is an old downtown center, and a 10-minute drive to the Guangzhou train station.The new case comes just as the city has been expanding its testing range as imported and confirmed cases have risen recently. As of Saturday, Guangzhou have confirmed 124 imported COVID-19 cases.Local districts and communities are organizing free nucleic acid tests for residents to contain and prevent the spread of the pandemic.Guangzhou cab drivers were asked to take a nucleic acid test on Sunday, a Southern Metropolis Daily report released on Sunday.