The Puzhai port connects China and Vietnam in Pingxiang, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Photo: IC

The COVID-19 pandemic is spreading all over the world, posing a great threat to people's lives, bringing a severe challenge to global public health security, and creating a severe impact on the global economy.Risks to the world economy have intensified and uncertainties have increased significantly. Amid a grave and complex global pandemic and economic situation, the international community needs to uphold the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, strengthen confidence and make concerted efforts to overcome the virus.While fighting the pandemic, the international community should also make every effort to prevent the world economy from slipping into recession.In order to deal with the pandemic impact, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for international efforts on its prevention and control at the G20 leaders' summit recently, and stressed that it is necessary to strengthen international macroeconomic policy coordination, jointly maintain the stability of the global industrial supply chain, and boost global economic recovery morale.A few days ago, at a special meeting for leaders of ASEAN and China, Japan and South Korea (10+3), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang proposed that relevant departments in the 10+3 countries strengthen coordination, curb the spread of the virus, strengthen financial policy coordination and jointly maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains. The Chinese leaders' initiatives have received positive responses from the countries concerned.The pandemic has caused some interference in the global supply chain. However, it is a short-term impact and the trend of globalization has not been fundamentally reversed. According to Chinese Customs, China's foreign trade was better than expected in the first quarter of 2020, and the trade growth rate between China and BRI countries was higher than between China and other countries.ASEAN overtook the EU to become China's largest trading partner, with total trade volume growing 6.1 by percent compared with the same period last year, and with China's imports from ASEAN increasing by 10.9 percent.The complex and grim pandemic situation precisely highlights the necessity and urgency of multilateral cooperation advocated by the BRI.

Xiong Bo, Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam Photo: Courtesy of Chinese Embassy

Not long ago, many BRI countries including Vietnam offered helping hands to support China's fight against the coronavirus.As the situation in China has gradually eased and the production capacity of virus prevention materials has gradually been restored, China has actively donated and provided medical supplies to BRI countries, dispatched experts and joined hands with all parties to build a firm line of defense against the virus.As Chinese enterprises' operations continue to resume, the resilience of BRI cooperation has been further demonstrated. The concepts of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation advocated by the BRI and the proposal of trade and investment liberalization and facilitation will provide solid foundation for all countries to carry out sound virus prevention and control and continue with economic and social development.However, we need to be wary of those who advocate a "decoupling" from China for political purposes and look to move supply chains out of China. In an era where the interests of all countries are deeply integrated, interdependence is unprecedentedly close and BRI cooperation is deepening day by day, calls for a "decoupling" and the transfer of supply chains violate objective laws and are not in accordance with the interests of the peoples of all countries.Vietnam is an important country along the BRI route. As China's neighbor and its largest trading partner in ASEAN, Vietnam has played a leading role in making ASEAN China's largest trading partner. China's trade with Vietnam accounted for 25.8 percent of its overall trade with ASEAN in the first quarter of this year, driving the latter up by 5.6 percentage points. China-Vietnam trade growth rate is as high as 18 percent, 11.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate of China's overall trade with ASEAN.Vietnam has close economic and trade ties with China, and the two countries are closely linked in the industrial division of labor. In Vietnam's major export industries such as electronics, textiles and shoes, about one third of electronic parts and half of all raw textile materials come from China. Chinese investment in Vietnam is also growing. Amid the pandemic, China rose to the third place on Vietnam's list of foreign investment in the first quarter of this year, and Chinese companies created tens of thousands of jobs in Vietnam.China is a major overseas market for Vietnam's agricultural products, aviation, tourism and other industries. Vietnam exports 25 percent of its agricultural products - and 60 percent of its fruits and vegetables - to China. The Chinese market accounts for 26 percent of Vietnam's international air traffic, and a third of Vietnam's international tourists come from China.Amid the pandemic, flights between China and Vietnam have been suspended, personnel exchanges have been blocked, and economic and trade exchanges have been affected, directly leading to a shortage of raw materials in some manufacturing industries in Vietnam. Some employees working for Chinese enterprises in Vietnam were unable to return to work on time, affecting normal production and operations at relevant enterprises, and negatively impacting Vietnam's economic development.Both positive and negative factors have proven it was a wise and mutually beneficial choice for China and Vietnam to jointly maintain the stability of the industrial chain and overall economic and trade cooperation.

Graphics: GT

In order to overcome the impact of the virus, China and Vietnam have maintained close communication at different levels. In a recent phone call, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc reached an important consensus on strengthening cooperation on virus prevention and control and stabilizing the industrial chain.In order to implement the consensus, the two governments - particularly border provinces and regions - have stepped up efforts to promote joint pandemic prevention in border areas and smooth clearance at border crossings.The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam has conscientiously implemented a series of instructions and arrangements from Chinese President Xi Jinping on taking a holistic approach to virus prevention and control and economic development, strengthened communication with relevant Vietnamese departments, and promoted coordinated actions to jointly prevent the spread of the pandemic. While ensuring demanded epidemic prevention measures, we have jointly maintained the smooth flows of trade, services and investment between the two countries, and created conditions to promote BRI cooperation.As the situation in China eases, work and production resume, the order of economic and social activities recovers at a faster pace, and as China's economic growth engine fully restarts, this will provide favorable conditions for countries around the world, including Vietnam, to recover economically after the pandemic.China is willing to work closely with Vietnam on specific measures to foster strategic synergy between the BRI and Two Corridors, One Economic Belt. China is also willing to foster new cooperation growth areas such as high-tech agriculture and e-commerce, and continually expand economic and trade cooperation between the two countries so as to lay a solid foundation for long-term, healthy and stable economic development.The author is the Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam.