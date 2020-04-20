2,300 people tested for COVID-19 after Starbucks employee’s infection in Guangzhou

New summer beverages on sale in a Starbucks outlet in Chaoyang district, Beijing, on Monday Photo: Huang Ge/GT

A total of 2,300 people have been tested for COVID-19, after Starbucks chalked up its first coronavirus infection in the Chinese mainland, the website of the Chinese state broadcaster said on Monday on its official WeChat account.It was reported over the weekend that a Starbucks employee at the Good World Plaza in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province was found to be infected and hospitalized. Those who had visited the outlet within the past 14 days and all office workers in the building were asked by the local health authorities to take a free nucleic acid test at a designated site before 6 pm on Sunday.A bar only 500 meters away from the Starbucks store had previously found multiple confirmed infections and asymptomatic cases, according to the cctv.com report.The incident, nevertheless, could be a test for Starbucks, which has about 4,200 outlets across the country. Chinese mainland is the second-largest market for the coffee chain after its home turf.With its major Chinese rival Luckin Coffee embroiled in a financial fraud scandal, Starbucks is expected to regain steam, although it reported a 50-percent slide in physical outlet sales in the country during the first quarter amid the epidemic.Starbucks shares were down 0.26 percent at 5:20 pm on Monday Beijing time in NASDAQ pre-trading.Starbucks has reinstated tougher anti-COVID-19 measures in Guangzhou, the US coffee chain told the Global Times on Monday.In light of the current situation, all stores in Guangzhou have reinstated first-level anti-COVID-19 measures, including body temperature checks and a mask-wearing order for employees, all in-store customers, and food delivery staff, and regular disinfection of production areas, meal boxes and delivery vehicles, Starbucks said.Products when completed will be sealed with cup lids or sealing sticks and takeaway items will be sealed in bags.The company didn't elaborate on when it lowered its local anti-coronavirus response levels and its measures currently prevailing in other cities.In early February, a KFC fast food employee in Xi'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was confirmed to have contracted the disease.The news about the Starbucks infection went the rounds on Chinese social media over the weekend, with many web users voicing fears over the safety of eating out during the pandemic.Some netizens expressed skepticism over whether the coffee chain had effectively done its part in preventing the disease, while some customers were largely unfazed by the news.Gao Ge, a resident in Beijing who frequented Starbucks stores prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, told the Global Times on Monday that she had seldom gone to Starbucks stores since the outbreak, but the case in Guangzhou, which is geographically far away, won't affect her future decisions.She said that she doesn't think products such as packaged coffee carry the virus.