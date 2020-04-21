Chinese anti-virus team in Serbia confident in COVID-19 battle

Photo taken on April 12 shows members of Chinese medical team in Belgrade, capital of Serbia. Photo: Xinhua

As medical teams from China began providing aid to other countries, an anti-epidemic team of experts from China went to Serbia where they have been working since March 21. Once again, and at the request of the Serbian government, they have postponed their return date and will stay there for two more months.Hou Cailan, a doctor from the Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences under the Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital, told the Global Times that Serbia is at a crucial stage."Out of its trust for the Chinese experts, the Serbian government has asked us to stay. We also want to keep the continuity of our work here, and to enhance virus prevention efforts," said Hou.The team consists of six experts from the best hospitals in Guangdong Province. The team was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic when they arrived at the airport on March 21. It was also then that Vucic kissed the Chinese national flag, a gesture that touched many hearts.According to the original plan, the Chinese team was expected to stay in the country for two weeks, but extended their time to four weeks at the request of the Serbian government. The medical team was then requested for another extension, and as Hou explained, "We also take Serbian government's requests seriously," noting that they wanted to stay and finish their work.Hou told the Global Times the team suggested expanding nucleic acid tests, building makeshift hospitals, and setting quarantine centers for medical observation, which the Serbian government accepted and implemented.Serbia only had one national laboratory capable of testing dozens of COVID-19 samples when the Chinese team arrived, but could test almost 3,500 samples daily on April 18.

A local doctor introduces information including pandemic prevention measures to experts of Chinese medical team in Novi Pazar, Serbia on April 10. Photo: Xinhua

The country has also built makeshift hospitals in five cities, Belgrade, Niš, Novi Sad, Kruševac, and Novi Pazar, to receive patients suffering from mild conditions.Chines experts visited Serbian cities to guide anti-epidemic work and treatment in hospitals, nursing homes, and mental hospitals. Hou said a key job for the Chinese experts has been to help the institutes to set up different channels for patients and medical personnel, and to protect the latter and avoid cross transmission, something China learned from the SARS crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.Many places have not encountered serious infectious diseases, so they do not understand certain arrangements. But under the reiteration of Chinese experts, Serbian hospitals have gradually become more standardized in disease control, Hou said, noting that Chinese experts also shared their experiences in treating COVID-19 patients.Mental health experts have become an important part of the medical teams China has sent to other countries. As a psychologist, Hou advised the Serbian authorities to place greater efforts in protecting public mental health. The suggestion was implemented at a makeshift hospital in Belgrade.Serbians welcomed Chinese experts with their hospitality, local cuisine, and accommodations. Residents could be seen applauding from their balconies as the experts arrived in their city.Under the joint efforts of local medics and the Chinese experts, new COVID-19 cases decreased in the country.As of Monday, 41,812 COVID-19 samples had been tested, with 6,630 confirmed cases, and 125 fatalities. Currently, 3,703 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, with 108 using ventilators.Serbian government officials said the Chinese support in medical supplies, especially ventilators, have helped the country contain its fatality rate at low levels.Hou said the Chinese team will visit other cities that have reported increases in virus cases.Hou is confident the local situation will turn bright, as all public health measures by the authorities were well implemented in a timely and efficient manner.