Scenery of ancient town of Dongxi in Chongqing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/21 19:29:10

Aerial photo taken on April 20, 2020 shows the scenery of the ancient town of Dongxi, Qijiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Dongxi ancient town, which has a history of some 1,300 years, is famous for its unique scenery with waters and hills. Photo:Xinhua


 

