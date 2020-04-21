Italy to start easing coronavirus lockdown from May 4: PM Conte

A nurse puts on protective equipment before entering the COVID-19 department at Santo Spirito Hospital in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2020.(Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

Italy will announce before the end of this week its plans for the gradual reopening from a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus emergency that will be applied starting from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday."I wish I could say: Let's reopen everything. Immediately. We start tomorrow morning ... But such a decision would be irresponsible. It would make the contagion curve go up in an uncontrolled way and would nullify all the efforts we have made so far," Conte wrote in a Facebook post."We must act on the basis of a national [reopening] plan, which however takes into account the territorial peculiarities."Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 454 on Monday, slightly up on Sunday's tally, while the number of new cases dropped to 2,256, the lowest level in well over a month, the Civil Protection Agency said.The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 24,114, the second highest in the world after that of the US. Total confirmed cases stood at 181,228.Italy's Treasury expects the economy to contract by around 8 percent in 2020, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, underscoring the negative impact of the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus outbreak.The euro zone's third-largest economy should regain ground next year, with GDP rising by 4-4.5 percent, the sources said, asking not to be named.Reuters