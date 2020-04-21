A resident selects potted plants at a flower market in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 19, 2020. As the novel coronavirus epidemic wanes, flower markets in Wuhan have resumed business. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)





COVID-19 patients, regardless of their nationality, who are discharged from hospitals in Wuhan are undergoing the 14+14 recovery scheme - 14 days of centralized quarantine and another 14 days of home quarantine, officials said on Tuesday.After patients leave hospitals in Wuhan, they will undergo recovery management at a rehabilitation center for 14 days, and will then be transferred to their home for another 14 days of recovery, Wu Hao, head of the Fangzhuang community health service center in Beijing said Tuesday at a press conference.Wu who was also a member of experts team focusing on community prevention and control of the COVID-19 sent to Wuhan said all COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Wuhan are contracted with family doctors who will provide services for them during their recovery period. The family doctors will check patients' body temperature and respiration every day for at least a month. Once they show symptoms, fever or respiratory problems, discharged patients will then be sent to hospitals.At the same time, local community health institutes will help patients to regularly evaluate their physical recovery situation and offer them psychological counseling.The recovery scheme applies to foreign nationals as well.A total of 77,000 COVID-19 patients in China have been cured and discharged from hospitals, and the recovery rate in China is over 94 percent.Officials from the National Health Commission assured the public of the safety of those who have recovered from COVID-19, saying they have antibodies and cannot infect others.Authorities emphasised the need to treat recoveredpatients equally. "We hope local communities will embrace their return and offer more care to them, making them feel the warmth from society," Guo Yanhong, an official from the NHC said.To ensure the proper management of discharged patients, the State Council released a scheme to help them recover after leaving hospitals. It details the advice to discharged patients on how to conduct return visits, how to carry out personal health monitoring and how to strengthen their bodies at home.Global Times