Domestic COVID-19 cases exceed imported ones

A staff member checks temperature of visitors at Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 23, 2020. Polarland in Harbin reopened on Monday, and the number of visitors are limited to no more than 400 per day. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Clustered coronavirus infections in Harbin, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province have further expanded and resulted in Tuesday's reporting of more new domestic infections than imported ones for the first time in six weeks.Epidemiologists and biomedical scientists reached by the Global Times noted that considering the outbreak has spread across provincial boundaries, large-scale contact tracing and rapid quarantine are urgent to prevent the infections from developing further or even causing a broad second wave.The Chinese mainland reported four imported cases and seven newly confirmed domestic ones in the 24 hours of Monday - the first time since March 12 that daily new domestic infections outnumbered imported cases.Six of the seven domestic cases were from Harbin, which now has 45 confirmed patients and 23 asymptomatic patients. A Chinese national surnamed Han who returned from the US started the chain of infection by passing the virus on to her neighbor while Han herself showed no symptoms. The neighbor's family then held a gathering and one of the attendees went to a hospital after suffering a stroke, leading to clustered infections at two hospitals.The infection chain has now extended to people in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and Northeast China's Liaoning Province, who had been to the two hospitals. More than 70 people on the chain have contracted the coronavirus.

Information Graphic: Global Times