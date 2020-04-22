Foreigners in Nanjing share anti-epidemic experience on SNS, refute xenophobia hype

Photo: Yang Hui/GT

From Wuhan's lockdown for COVID-19 in late January to recent hyping of discrimination toward foreigners living in China, some biased western media have not stopped smearing China's efforts against the epidemic.However, some foreigners living in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, have shared their real life experiences during the epidemic in videos on Chinese streaming platforms, hailing China's efforts against COVID-19."I wanted to share my real life in China because I want to warn my friends in France to protect themselves more," Lisa (pseudonym), a 25-year-old woman from France who is teaching French in Nanjing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.She found there is a lot of negative news in western media smearing China's efforts against the epidemic, which is not truthful.In the video, Lisa said she was satisfied with the rapid and strict anti-epidemic measures in China, such as closing streets and shutting down restaurants. And now, she can visit restaurants and cafes with friends with a green health code on her phone, which proves she has not been exposed to COVID-19, as community quarantine is cancelled."I just really think China has done a good job here in preventing the virus from spreading," she said.Li Yi (pseudonym), a 28-year-old Chinese man from Nanjing who has studied in Great Britain, the US and Cuba, organized the shooting and publishing of Lisa's video.As many foreign friends asked him about China's epidemic situation, he found some biased western reports have led to misunderstandings of China's anti-epidemic efforts. For example, they believed that Wuhan's lockdown went against human rights but ignored its function in preventing COVID-19's spread.Foreigners would like to know how people in China are coping during the epidemic, especially what foreigners are experiencing.Li has invited people from Russia, Canada, the US, Spain, Germany and France living in Nanjing to talk about their epidemic experiences in China, and plans to invite more of his foreign friends to record videos and then promote them to more media platforms."They are all very happy to record the videos to show their families that they are safe and living well in China and send their best wishes to the global efforts to fight the pandemic," Li told the Global times.Although editing videos is frustrating, Li said he will try his best to invite more people from different countries to make more videos to tell the truth about China's epidemic life.Many other foreigners have shared their experiences during the epidemic in China on streaming platforms as Lisa did, explaining how Chinese help them fight COVID-19 and treat them without discrimination.An Egyptian man named Amro was in China during the epidemic and shared his feelings about China's efforts against the epidemic on Douyin, a popular Chinese streaming platform.He posted a video on Douyin showing a Chinese waitress in a cafe explain that he should wash his hands and gave him a pack of masks as he was not wearing one, which obtained 26,000 likes.Amro said in the video that Chinese treat foreigners very well without discrimination.Chinese netizens appreciated that Amro shared his real-life experience and wished he could tell more foreigners the truth.