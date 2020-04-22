COVID-19 cases in US top 800,000: Johns Hopkins University

People wearing face masks wait in line to do shopping at a Whole Foods store during the coronavirus pandemic in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, on April 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 800,000 Tuesday afternoon, reaching 804,194 by 2:30 pm (1830 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.According to the tally, a total of 43,200 people have succumbed to the disease in the country.New York state remains to be the hardest-hit state with 257,125 cases and 18,821 deaths. New Jersey followed with 88,806 cases and 4,520 deaths. Other states with over 30,000 cases include Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, California, Michigan and Illinois, according to the CSSE.