Wuhan's COVID-19 cases drop below 100

Doctors give treatment to a COVID-19 patient in critical condition in Wuhan, Hubei Province. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

The current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, dropped to 97 on Tuesday, the National Health Commission said at a press conference.No new deaths have been reported for seven consecutive days in the hard-hit city, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the commission, at Wednesday's press conference.As of Tuesday, Wuhan had reported 50,333 confirmed COVID-19 cases in total, including 46,367 people who had been discharged from hospital after recovery and 3,869 who had died of the disease, according to a daily report released by the commission.Also on Tuesday, the Chinese mainland reported 23 new imported cases, bringing the total number of imported cases to 1,610, said the daily report.Mi called for more efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 in border areas and port cities.