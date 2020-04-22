Central govt urges boost of testing ability, expansion of scale

A medical worker takes a man's throat sample to conduct a nucleic acid test at a quarantine in Shanghai, April 7, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Yin Liqin)

China's Central Leading Group on Responding to Novel Coronavirus Disease Outbreak on Wednesday urged boosting of COVID-19 testing ability and expanding testing scale, and accelerating the resumption of economic and social activities while maintaining normalization of epidemic control methods.The meeting, led by Premier Li Keqiang, underlined targeted epidemic control strategy and required closing loopholes to prevent a rebound of the COVID-19 based on domestic and overseas pandemic situation.The meeting stressed the importance of early detection in epidemic control. Normalization of epidemic control also requires the acceleration of testing capability and expansion of testing scale, which not only facilitates a targeted prevention strategy and people's health, but also helps safe population flows and resumption of work and production.To achieve the goal, it is necessary to produce portable and effective testing equipment and implement hospitals and customs with such tools. It is important to test all high-risk groups and enable workplace and public places expecting large volume of people to take tests according to their willingness.Different places should mutually recognize testing reports to promote resumption of services and schools. Amid the upcoming Labor Day holiday, local governments should guide people to plan trips while maintaining the vigilance against the coronavirus.Amid some places seeing clustered infections and cross-infection in hospital, the meeting pointed out that disease control and medical experts should be sent to direct regional and local governments to investigation the situation and release the results publically.There should be thorough tracing patients, suspected infections and silent carriers to cut the transmission route and close the loopholes in epidemic control and prevention.As for pressure on border cities, the meeting promised to strengthen support in epidemic control staff, medical equipment and other necessary supplies, and coordinate inland regions to support border areas.The meeting also said to deepen international cooperation and provide convenience of medical exports and support.Global Times