Central, Western regions fare better in Q1, export areas struggle

The central and western regions of China generally weathered the COVID-19 public health crisis better than their coastal peers in the first quarter, official data showed. The economy of the less developed hinterland provinces are expected to rebound more quickly in the second quarter and underpin the nation's economic pick-up, analysts said.As of 5pm Beijing time on Wednesday, 22 of the 31 provincial-level regions on the Chinese mainland had announced first-quarter GDP figures, illustrating an across-the-board economic contraction amid the coronavirus outbreak. Central China's Hubei Province, the region hardest hit by the epidemic, posted a 39.2-percent decline in GDP.Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region sat on the other end of the spectrum, with the local economy shrinking only 0.2 percent. In North China, Tianjin registered a 9.5-percent contraction and Beijing reported a 6.6-percent slide. In East China, Shanghai's economy shrank 6.7 percent year-on-year, while in Southwest China, Chongqing's GDP fell 6.5 percent on a yearly basis.Nationwide figures released on Friday showed a 6.8-percent fall, the first quarterly contraction for the Chinese economy since 1992 when quarterly growth numbers was publicly available.Export-oriented South China's Guangdong Province was among the more battered parts of the nation's economy, reporting a 6.7-percent decline in first-quarter GDP, as the evolution of the disease into a global pandemic clobbered much of the global economy and weighed significantly on exports of Guangdong.The central and western parts of the country seem to be better cushioned to the impact of the virus, as measured by GDP figures. Central China's Hunan Province reported GDP of 882.48 billion yuan ($124.61 billion) in the first quarter, a year-on-year decrease of 1.9 percent, the same rate as Southwest China's Guizhou Province.Guizhou's economy expanded 8.3 percent in 2019, the fastest in the country, while Guangdong became the first province to post annual GDP in excess of 10 trillion yuan last year."The better-than-expected performance in some provinces was the result of industry transfers from coastal regions in recent years, and booming infrastructure construction also contributed to the resilience of economic performances in these provinces," Cong Yi, a professor at the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics, said on Wednesday.Although growth momentum in the fast-rising region has been interrupted by the pandemic, there should be a more obvious rebound than in export-oriented coastal regions as the domestic situation improves, Cong added.In a note sent to the Global Times, Bank of Communications researchers Tang Jianwei and Liu Xuezhi said that along with the push for production resumption and the implementation of measures to boost domestic demand, an uptick is expected on the demand side.They expected that growth in production, consumption and investment will all continue at a faster pace in the second quarter, placing the economy as a whole on track for positive growth during the coming months.The coronavirus impact on international industry chains may be more profound than expected, and China's coastal provinces such as Guangdong and East China's Zhejiang Province need more time to recover as demand is declining overseas, and time is still needed for China's businesses to turn more fully to the domestic market.The professor added that to stimulate domestic economic growth, these provinces could further promote the development of e-commerce, which has proven to be a strong driver of economic recovery.The trend of moving from brick-and-mortar malls to online shops was in progress before the pandemic, and "the outbreak of COVID-19 and the ensuing social distancing measures probably accelerated the trend," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note circulated to the Global Times on Wednesday.The economists said the Chinese economy's recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic has been quick but uneven, with the accelerated shift to online sales among the features worth highlighting during the recovery.