'Lockdown end' the pony, 'restart' the elk receive visitors at Wuhan zoo

By Zhao Yusha in Wuhan and Xu Keyue in Beijing Source:Global Times Published: 2020/4/22 22:38:41

A father and his daughter visit the elephant zone at the Wuhan Zoo on Wednesday, the day it reopened after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The city also fully resumed public transportation services on the same day. Photo: Li Hao/GT



The Wuhan Zoo's pony named Jiefeng (end of lockdown) and baby elk Chongqi (restart), who were born on April 8 when the city lifted its lockdown and reconnected traffic to the outside world, welcomed visitors on Wednesday as the zoo reopened and the city's public transport fully returned to normal.



Although the zoo was closed for three months during the domestic COVID-19 epidemic, new lives entered the world. A bit older than Jiefeng and Chongqi, a baby elk born on April 2 was named Kangyi (fight the epidemic).



A mother surnamed Wu, who took her child to the zoo, told the Global Times on Wednesday that her child couldn't wait any longer to visit the animals.



Wu said that some of the animals, including an elephant, were a bit thinner. The elephant stared at them with big watery eyes, as if to welcome its long-absent human friends, Wu said.



But the giant pandas were still chubby, and they were unsurprisingly the most popular among the animals.



The zoo will only admit fewer than 15,000 visitors a day, and so far only the outdoor enclosures have been opened.



Visitors should scan a health code and take their body temperature before they enter the zoo. Masks are required and visitors should keep at least 1 meter away from each other.



Zoo employees told the Global Times that all of the animals are in good health. When the zoo was closed, staff members disinfected the animals' cages every day and closely monitored their health.



Wu felt things are getting better day by day and said that she had become "more optimistic today when public transport reopened."



The city's bus and railway systems fully resumed operation on Wednesday, and passengers must scan their health codes as they get on and off the bus and subway, to make sure their journey is safe.



A bus passenger named Luo Ning told the Global Times that the bus was somewhat crowded and some passengers sat next to each other, seemingly returning to the normal bustle. The only difference was that all the passengers wore masks, Luo noted.



The Global Times saw that another passenger took a selfie on the subway, in memory of the special day.



"I want to sit on my small balcony as usual, listening to sounds of the traffic and neighbors walking their dogs," a resident surnamed Mu said as he shared his to-do list with the Global Times.



The resumption of normal life in Wuhan, home to 11 million people, started when the lockdown ended, which reflected a phase of the victory over COVID-19.







The Wuhan Zoo's pony named Jiefeng (end of lockdown) and baby elk Chongqi (restart), who were born on April 8 when the city lifted its lockdown and reconnected traffic to the outside world, welcomed visitors on Wednesday as the zoo reopened and the city's public transport fully returned to normal.Although the zoo was closed for three months during the domestic COVID-19 epidemic, new lives entered the world. A bit older than Jiefeng and Chongqi, a baby elk born on April 2 was named Kangyi (fight the epidemic). The newborns attracted about 500 visitors who came to the zoo by private car, public bus and subway on Wednesday.A mother surnamed Wu, who took her child to the zoo, told the Global Times on Wednesday that her child couldn't wait any longer to visit the animals.Wu said that some of the animals, including an elephant, were a bit thinner. The elephant stared at them with big watery eyes, as if to welcome its long-absent human friends, Wu said.But the giant pandas were still chubby, and they were unsurprisingly the most popular among the animals.The zoo will only admit fewer than 15,000 visitors a day, and so far only the outdoor enclosures have been opened.Visitors should scan a health code and take their body temperature before they enter the zoo. Masks are required and visitors should keep at least 1 meter away from each other.Zoo employees told the Global Times that all of the animals are in good health. When the zoo was closed, staff members disinfected the animals' cages every day and closely monitored their health.Wu felt things are getting better day by day and said that she had become "more optimistic today when public transport reopened."The city's bus and railway systems fully resumed operation on Wednesday, and passengers must scan their health codes as they get on and off the bus and subway, to make sure their journey is safe.A bus passenger named Luo Ning told the Global Times that the bus was somewhat crowded and some passengers sat next to each other, seemingly returning to the normal bustle. The only difference was that all the passengers wore masks, Luo noted.The Global Times saw that another passenger took a selfie on the subway, in memory of the special day."I want to sit on my small balcony as usual, listening to sounds of the traffic and neighbors walking their dogs," a resident surnamed Mu said as he shared his to-do list with the Global Times.The resumption of normal life in Wuhan, home to 11 million people, started when the lockdown ended, which reflected a phase of the victory over COVID-19.

Newspaper headline: 'Lockdown end' the pony, 'restart' the elk see visitors



