Lower-income households hit hardest by virus, affluent families gain

New housing prices in China's four first-tier cities increased 0.2 percent month-on-month in March,compared with a flat performance in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. Photo:cnsphoto

Households in China with annual incomes lower than 50,000 yuan ($7,100) bore the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact as their job security weakened during the outbreak, a study of Chinese family wealth in the first quarter of 2020 revealed on Tuesday.Jointly conducted by the Southwestern University of Finance and Economics and the Ant Financial Services Group through Alipay, with 30,688 questionnaires collected from February 21 to March 10, the study found that more than 50 percent of Chinese families experienced a shrinking wealth while high-income households saw increases.The report found that during the pandemic, small business owners and freelance workers experienced the biggest wealth drops, while people in corporate management positions saw their wealth elevate the most. The report also said that small business owners faced higher operational risks.The study found out that, amid the pandemic, about 50 percent of Chinese households had tried to save more and spent less to get ready for the coming "rainy days", which could cause China's anticipated explosive rebound in domestic consumption to be delayed or never materialize.Gao Liankui, an economics professor at Business School Netherlands, told the Global Times on Wednesday that some pent-up consumption items such as eating the missed delicacies at the restaurants or buying clothes and cosmetics at the shopping malls could still be released. However, policy support may be needed to get people to buy big-ticket items like houses or cars."If the government offers subsidies for consumers to buy 5G cellphones or new-energy vehicles, it would help ratchet up spending rather than offer coupons," Gao noted.Also, China people's high savings have led some to worry that this would crimp economic growth as people would rather put money into banks instead of spending it.Despite a downward trend, the savings rate in China has been leading globally. According to data from the IMF, China's savings rate in 2017 was 47 percent, far above the global average of 26 percent.