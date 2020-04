Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the resumption of economic and social order in Xi’an, capital city of Shaanxi Province.During the inspection, Xi visited Shaanxi Automobile Group, Xi'an Jiaotong University and a commercial district featuring Tang Dynasty structures.

