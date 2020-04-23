Western politicians unprepared for making hard decisions: Stephen Perry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at 10 Downing Street after being discharged from hospital in London, Britain, on April 12, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Editor's Note:The coronavirus pandemic has a growing number of countries in its grip. Sober-minded observers see that the real antidote to the crisis is cooperation, rather than accusing and even smearing other countries, yet certain politicians seem to have failed to realize that. What are the reasons behind the constant blame game played by some countries? Why are some Western politicians more concerned about ideological difference than saving people's lives amid the pandemic? Stephen Perry, chairman of the 48 Group Club, a British-based business networking organization committed to promoting links with China, shared his views with Global Times (GT) reporter Li Aixin.GT: British foreign secretary Dominic Raab said last week that China will have to answer hard questions on how the coronavirus outbreak happened. What do you think might be the motivation behind the continuous blame game in recent days?Perry: In general Western politicians deal with political questions. Like Brexit - it is a debate about theories. Arguments go on about austerity and tax levels. But rarely do political leaders actually run major campaigns. Usually operations are run by officials. The pandemic is a huge challenge of decisions and making things happen, for example finding 40,000 ventilators of the right quality and getting them to the right hospitals all over the country with installation done perfectly. Our ministers have never done this sort of work. They have to make decisions about how to confront the virus. They do not have that background. Some politicians find this very difficult and so they blame others. They make mistakes and blame others. China's system has been dealing with natural disasters for 70 years. China has systems and resources across the board ready to go into operation. Europe does not have that background. Germany is much more practical and experienced so it is not a surprise they heard the WHO clearly - test, test, test, and then chase the infected.It takes strong leaders to stop blame starting. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was distracted by Brexit and then his own illness.Part of this will be a review of how it started and spread. That will be to learn. Threatening consequences arouses anger and diverts attention. Western politicians when under pressure tend to blame others.GT: You have paid close attention to the virus since January. At that time, could you imagine the epidemic could break out in such an unprecedented scale in the UK? The outbreak was first reported in China and the UK has witnessed it (including the lockdown in Wuhan,) why do you think the UK still failed to make enough preparation for epidemic prevention and response?Perry: SARS, Ebola and swine flu did not really come to the UK, so we did not think it would be a problem for us. WHO might have learned more about the potential. But we cannot easily manage this. We have no experience in such disasters. In the UK, the scientists and doctors were in the lead. In China they reported to trained leaders. China decided to send 40,000 medical staff to Wuhan. No political leader has made a decision like that in 70 years and that was during a world war.GT: From the strategy to build "herd immunity" to lockdown, the UK has been escalating its coronavirus restrictions, what has triggered the change?Perry: The scientists and doctors were given too much responsibility. Now we know we should have followed China, South Korea and Germany. But the politicians were not prepared at all for such decisions. As you say they have taken easier decisions then increasingly hard ones. I feel sorry for them. The media is all over them and they can't handle such problems. The leaders of our country should have declared a state of emergency and brought in a special type of leadership.GT: There are analysts say that some Westerners find it fearful to acknowledge China's achievements, including its achievement in containing the epidemic. What's your take on the view? For those politicians, is ideological divergence more crucial than saving people's lives amid the pandemic?Perry: They are really in great difficulty and the blame comes easily. The media and others are stirring the ideological battle as well. In the US it is much more about how to win the presidential election. Former US presidents Bush and Clinton both were abusive about China in their election campaigns but they changed once elected. But because of the Huawei battle, some political and media leaders continue to follow President Trump's messages without realizing he is fighting a lethal election. It is confused here. Some people want to have an enemy because it is easier than a non human virus.But we will have to face the same questions when this is over as when we started Brexit. Are we part of the US or a new emerging developed global nation? It's not easy. Don't underestimate how our media plays a major part because they influence election results. The media is prejudiced. They have a pro-US influence but that cannot solve problems like rebuilding our economy. Our government is very small and it takes time to think things through. Our national skills should emerge before populism takes control. Populism never lasts but it can hurt. I think our nation can think this through.GT: Measures taken by some European countries to prevent and control the virus are beginning to show effect, while more countries in the continent have not yet reached the COVID-19 peak. Observers noted that the EU, which is supposed to be the most integrated union in the world, failed to show its unity amid the crisis. So far, people saying it is every European country for itself. What is the reason behind it?Perry: Would the EU have accepted the German way before it was proven right? And the Germans had big companies who accepted instructions to do what the state wanted. Germany is very lucky Chancellor Merkel is back in charge or they could have made bad decisions. France could not do what the Germans did. Same as Italy and Spain. But the Northern European Lutheran social democratic nations have done well. But who knows how and when or if vaccines are successful and arrive.It is still early to tell what is going to happen. One thing is now clear - G20 needs to be a leader not forcing nations but helping develop common aims and methods.