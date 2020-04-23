Palestinians prepare for Islamic holy month of Ramadan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/23 21:12:44

A Palestinian makes traditional snacks in his shop at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A Palestinian makes traditional snacks in his shop at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

A Palestinian vendor sells pickles in his shop at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus