Palestinians prepare for Islamic holy month of Ramadan

A Palestinian makes traditional snacks in his shop at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A Palestinian vendor sells pickles in his shop at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 22, 2020.Photo:Xinhua