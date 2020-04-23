Wuhan Zoo reopens to public in orderly manner

Visitors view an elephant at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. The zoo on Wednesday reopened to the public in an orderly manner with strict measures taken to fight against the COVID-19. Tourists are encouraged to make online reservations in advance. Before entering, they are also required to present health codes and to have their temperatures checked.Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view a giraffe at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view a giant panda at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People visit Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view flamingoes at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Visitors view a giant panda at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 22, 2020. Photo:Xinhua