DPP stirs opinions with water army

Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen (left) and YouTuber Potter King. Photo: Sina Weibo

Taiwan's "internet water army" sponsored by the separatist political party - Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which is now ruling the island - has been actively leading the fight in the international public opinion field, despite their lack of international horizons.Behind people like "Executive Yuan" member Audrey Tang Feng and internet influencer Yang Hui-ju, who are leaders of the "virtual army," the real leaders are Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and the New Frontier Foundation (NFF), which is under the DPP's central party department, Chiu Yi, former Taiwan legislator and Director of the Taiwan Institute for Economic Research, told the Global Times.The NFF is a think tank that was founded in 1999, according to its website. However, Chiu noted that the post of the foundation's chairman is usually held by the DPP president, and many cyber ghostwriter leaders have held important posts in the foundation, so it is like a reservoir of talent for the DPP.Although Tsai has stepped down from the post of DPP president, she still controls the NFF via her close friend Hsu Chia-ching.Hsu is one of the few people who has the trust of Tsai. She has been treated by the public as an "avatar" for Tsai, who is not good at social interaction.According to Chiu, the DPP decided to enhance its function with the "internet water army" after its disastrous defeat in the December 2018 election, and Hung Yao-fu, who had just resigned from the post of DPP secretary general, replaced Hsu as the agent for Tsai."I saw some contracts that the DPP central party department signed with some internet marketing companies, and I found that Hung is the person who signed these contracts on behalf of Tsai. So it is certain that Hung is the current leader of the internet water army."Tsai suddenly gained a nickname of "Spicy Taiwanese Sister" at the beginning of 2019 and all DPP-friendly media on the island claimed that the title came from "Tsai's strong opposition to the one-China principle." But Chiu said that the title is a persona Hung created for Tsai after he took over the role of leader of ghostwriters.The title has swept through the island. And Tsai's re-election win in January 2020 was described by Taiwan media as "the image of 'Spicy Taiwanese Sister' safeguarding sovereignty sending her back to power."How did the cyber army operators manage to contribute a lot for Tsai's reappointment?Facebook user "night high hacker" is an expert in Taiwan social media. He told the media in a recent interview that the DPP had been cultivating ghostwriters in campus networks before it took office.Those students entered the media industry after graduation. Some start their own media platforms, and gradually took the floor in the public opinion field and became an army for the DPP's publicity.The DPP, after taking office, started to integrate them in various ways."DPP entrusts internet marketing companies and change them frequently.Chiu told the Global Times that the money is mainly from the central committee of the DPP, the other part is from regional governments under DPP rule."The cost to establish and run these companies is very low and strictly speaking, they are bogus companies. Using Tsai's administration as support, they can get funds easily," Chiu said.The Global Times found from documents about one of these companies that its initial money was about NT$500,000 ($16,630)."Marketing companies started to integrate the internet water army once they got funds," Chiu said. The first group they reached was internet influencers, which they define as netizens with more than 100,000 followers, such as 'curator' Chen Chih-han and bisexual YouTuber Zhong Ming-xuan."The second group is composed of internet celebrities who have a lot of accounts such as Yang Hui-ju."Yang is not a big player but rather a mercenary," Chiu said. Yang's curses against World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Facebook, including words like "Negro" are still on her Facebook page.According to Chiu, some new media platforms have been integrated, such as New Talk and Fount Media. These platforms receive material from the DPP to attack in the same direction. Internet celebrities will operate their accounts to lead public opinion.Chiu said his social media account once received more than 50,000 attack messages that said nearly the same thing. Traditional media will follow from there. Apple Daily and Liberty Times will call to conduct interviews, and political commentary TV shows will follow to expand the speculation."One tiny speck will become a dark mass, which is what they would like to see."

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. Photo:Xinhua