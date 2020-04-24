China's support role is crucial for intl organizations amid COVID-19 battle: ICRC regional head

Chinese medical experts visit a hospital in Padova, Italy, March 17, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has yet to show signs of fading and continues to sweep through countries and haunt lesser-developed regions, head of the Regional Delegation for East Asia of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told the Global Times that China, with its experience, has an important role to play in the global fight against the virus.Jacques Pellet, also personal envoy of the ICRC President for China, told the Global Times that the sanctions countries have enforced should not render humanitarian action more difficult. Pellet called for countries and international organizations that enforce sanctions to grant exemptions with expedited procedures to facilitate humanitarian action in the affected countries.According to media reports, Cuba and Iran are facing more difficulties in the battle against COVID-19, as medical equipment cannot reach their countries due to sanctions, which have raised concern over whether it could lead to a humanitarian crisis.Pellet said the outbreak had forced fragile and violence-stricken countries to face greater challenges as they were already grappling with weak public health services, fragile economic systems and ongoing conflict.As the virus spreads in South America, Africa, and regions where the medical systems are weaker, Pellet warned that if actions are not taken immediately to contain it, then the effects could be devastating, especially in places already weakened by war and violence."It is hard to predict the extent the virus will propagate in [Africa, South America and other less developed regions] as it depends on the level of prevention measures in place and the level of preparation of the health systems and medical personnel, he said.However, the pandemic will also likely be followed by economic, political and security turmoil in some countries, he added.In Africa, it is in a race against time to curb the spread of COVID-19, especially in places affected by conflict and violence. Those who have been displaced by conflict are vulnerable to health complications. Temporary accommodation or camps easily become crowded, and physical distancing is impossible, often with inadequate sanitation and shelter or little access to medical care and good nutrition, according to Pellet.In Somalia, less than half of the urban population has access to health care. In rural areas, it's less than 15 percent. In Northeast Nigeria, only half of the region's 700 plus health care facilities are functioning. Two-thirds of the facilities have been damaged. Many areas have no doctors, nurses or midwives, as clinics repeatedly come under fire amid regional conflicts."Cease fires, even of a short duration, might be the only way to implement certain protection under international humanitarian law (IHL) such as the evacuation of wounded and sick fighters and civilians, release of detainees, delivery of humanitarian assistance, and access to health care services," Pellet said.The ICRC and the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent launched a global appeal of 800 million Swiss Francs ($822 million) to enhance humanitarian response in fragile, conflict-affected, and violence-stricken countries."This is a global fight that requires a global response and solidarity across borders. We must help countries already struggling to provide health care to communities," Pellet explained."Due to its experience in fighting COVID-19 at home and taking into account its contributions to the global response, China definitely has an important role to play in supporting the work of international humanitarian organizations."