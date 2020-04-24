Italy's hard-hit region of Lombardy begins COVID-19 antibody testing

Photo:Xinhua

The Italian region of Lombardy, the part of the country hardest hit by the global coronavirus outbreak, began antibody testing on Thursday as part of a strategy to set the table for the gradual reopening of its economy.A spokesman from the regional government told local media that the tests would be carried out first in the 14 worst-hit parts of the region, before extending it to the rest of the region within a week.With more than 70,000 total coronavirus infections through Thursday, Lombardy represents around 37 percent of Italy's total infections despite representing around 16 percent of the country's total population. The region's nearly 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are just over half of Italy's more than 25,000 deaths.Lombardy includes the country's financial capital of Milan and it is the most economically productive part of Italy.The serological tests will help identify people who have the coronavirus antibody but are no longer infected, a sign that an individual has a natural or developed immunity to the coronavirus. The tests are made by Diasorin, a medical diagnosis company.The move comes as Italy prepares to gradually ease lockdown restrictions that have put the country's economy on hold. The lockdown was first applied to a large part of northern Italy that included Milan on March 8, before it was extended to the rest of the country two days later.Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government would start loosening the terms of the national lockdown starting on May 4, the day after the current phase of the lockdown expires. Conte is expected to unveil the details of easing restrictions in the coming days.