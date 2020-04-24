Palestinians prepare for Islamic holy month of Ramadan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/24 7:36:10

A Palestinian makes traditional snacks in his shop at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)


 

A Palestinian vendor sells pickles in his shop at a market ahead of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Hebron on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)


 

