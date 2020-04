Healthcare workers wheel a patient to a triage tent at the Maimonides Medical Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, April 19, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States topped 50,000 as of 11 am on Friday (1500 GMT), reaching 50,031, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.A total of 870,468 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE.