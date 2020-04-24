Number of patients in critical condition down to zero in former virus epicenter Wuhan, a victory for China’s resource integration

Medical staff members from Jiangsu Province work at an ICU ward of the Wuhan No. 1 Hospital in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

The number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition went down to zero in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, after the last such patient in the city completed treatment on Friday. This milestone comes after tens of thousands of China's top medical professionals rushed to the city to fight against the deadly novel coronavirus in what was a tremendous showing of the country's resource integration capabilities.Though it is hard to imitate what China has done in the past months, experts say China's experiences should be shared with countries around the world that are currently wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic.The milestone achievement was announced at a press conference in the city on Friday by Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission.As of Friday, confirmed cases of COVID-19 had dropped to less than 50 and the province has recorded no new confirmed or suspicious cases over the past 20 days, he noted.Over the past 10 days, China has been seeing a drop of imported cases from other countries, Mi noted.

Photo shows cured patients waving goodbye to medical workers before leaving the Leishenshan hospital in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 4, 2020. (Photo by Gao Xiang/Xinhua)