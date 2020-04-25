Turkey confirms 3,122 new COVID-19 cases, 104,912 in total

Few people are seen on a nearly empty road during a curfew in Ankara, Turkey, on April 24, 2020. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday confirmed 3,122 new COVID-19 cases and 109 more deaths in Turkey. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to 104,912 while the death toll surged to 2,600, Koca tweeted. (Photo by Mustafa Kaya/Xinhua)

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Friday confirmed 3,122 new COVID-19 cases and 109 more deaths in Turkey.The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey increased to 104,912 while the death toll surged to 2,600, Koca tweeted.Turkey conducted 38,351 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 830,252, he added.In addition, 21,737 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, while 1,790 are being treated at intensive care units and 929 intubated, the minister noted.Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.