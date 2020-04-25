Bicycle-sharing companies restart businesses in Hubei

A citizen rides a shared electric bicycle on a street at Fancheng District of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 24, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic here continuously wanes, the city's bicycle-sharing companies have gradually restarted their businesses. Shared vehicles, which were taken back by companies due to the virus outbreak, have been put into the streets again to facilitate citizens. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member unloads shared electric bicycles from a truck to the parking area at Fancheng District of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 24, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic here continuously wanes, the city's bicycle-sharing companies have gradually restarted their businesses. Shared vehicles, which were taken back by companies due to the virus outbreak, have been put into the streets again to facilitate citizens. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member loads shared electric bicycles on a truck at a warehouse at Fancheng District of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 24, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic here continuously wanes, the city's bicycle-sharing companies have gradually restarted their businesses. Shared vehicles, which were taken back by companies due to the virus outbreak, have been put into the streets again to facilitate citizens. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

A staff member disinfects shared electric bicycles on the street side at Fancheng District of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 24, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic here continuously wanes, the city's bicycle-sharing companies have gradually restarted their businesses. Shared vehicles, which were taken back by companies due to the virus outbreak, have been put into the streets again to facilitate citizens. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Staff members park and disinfect shared electric bicycles on the street side at Fancheng District of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, April 24, 2020. As the COVID-19 pandemic here continuously wanes, the city's bicycle-sharing companies have gradually restarted their businesses. Shared vehicles, which were taken back by companies due to the virus outbreak, have been put into the streets again to facilitate citizens. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)