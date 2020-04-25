School rules

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

Some primary schools in South China's Hainan Province resumed classes this week. To curb the spread of the COVID-19, an international school in Haikou, capital of Hainan has created a "silent canteen." Pupils have been instructed to ask for what they want for lunch by using gestures; one figure means more soup, raising a fist means extra rice, and showing a palm means they want the main course. Students are also separated by barriers set on the dining tables to create an isolated dining space for each student. The school says the moves will effectively reduce the risk to students of being infected by the coronavirus. As the outbreak has been effectively contained in most regions of China, work and classes have resumed in some areas. Although the threat still exists, the school in Hainan has set an example for other schools and companies on how to prevent students and staff from being infected.