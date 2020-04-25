Chinese households report higher debt ratio than US but resist risks better

Photo: Xinhua

While both China and the US are battling the pandemic’s economic crunch, it appears Chinese citizens are better positioned to face monetary pressures from it, say analysts.Chinese urban households’ standing debt to annual income ratio stood 1.02 percent, slightly higher than the US’ 0.93 percent, as home mortgages account for a large chunk of China’s household debts, a survey conducted by the country’s central bank in October showed.Despite this, analysts note that high saving rates in China means that debt risk is over-all controllable, while US households are more fragile amid the global pandemic, plus oil and stock plunges.Of the over 30,000 respondents across 30 provinces and autonomous regions, 56.5 percent have debt, with the average level at 512,000 yuan ($72,303), according to the survey. But urban households’ debts are mainly mortgages, which account for 75.9 percent of their total.“Despite large proportion, Chinese households’ mortgage paying capability is more guaranteed, as the country’s real estate is more stable compared with that in the US during the 2007 subprime mortgage crisis,” Dong Dengxin, an adviser to the China Securities Regulatory Commission, told the Global Times on Saturday.The survey showed that Chinese families’ debt to income ratio is at a relatively low level of 18.4 percent.Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, told the Global Times that China’s high savings could help the country ride out the fallout brought on by the global pandemic better than the US. “Chinese families’ saving rate is over 25 percent, a stark contrast to the US’ around 7 percent,” he said, noting that many Americans would run out of cash in a month without any subsidy.American families tend to hold more financial assets like stocks and futures contracts, which have fluctuated rapidly amid the virus outbreak, Tian said. “Since the services sector creates over 80 percent of the jobs in the US, it’s more urgent for them than China to resume business activities to help common families,” he said.In China, urban families’ total assets are averaged at 3.18 million yuan, of which 59.1 percent are in real estate. That is 28.5 percentage points higher than that in the US, the survey showed.Moreover, the distribution of wealth among urban households in China is more bal-anced compared with the US and China’s top 1 percent of families account for 17.1 percent of the country’s total household net assets, while their US counterparts own 38.6 percent.Global Times