Workers make bamboo products in Rongan County, S China

Workers load a truck with bamboo products in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Zhao Manjun)

A worker makes an inventory of bamboo products in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Zhao Manjun)

Workers process bamboo in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoteng)

Workers load a truck with bamboo products in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Zhao Manjun)

A worker processes bamboo in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoteng)

A worker processes bamboo products in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Zhao Manjun)

A worker puts bamboo into a warehouse in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoteng)

A worker processes bamboo in Rongan County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. Enterprises in the county's agricultural products processing industry have ramped up production to meet market demand recently. (Xinhua/Huang Yaoteng)