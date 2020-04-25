Exhibition featuring terracotta warriors, relics to be held in Shandong

Staff members work at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, April 24, 2020. An exhibition featuring terracotta warriors and over 140 other relics will be held at the museum soon. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Photo taken on April 24, 2020 shows a bronze ding, an ancient cooking vessel, at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. An exhibition featuring terracotta warriors and over 140 other relics will be held at the museum soon. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Photo taken on April 24, 2020 shows a terracotta warrior at the Shandong Museum in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province. An exhibition featuring terracotta warriors and over 140 other relics will be held at the museum soon. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

