Spain has the most coronavirus infections among healthcare workers

Healthcare staff observe three minutes of silence in memory of COVID-19 victims outside La Fe hospital in Valencia on Sunday. Spain has experienced a sharp drop in its daily death toll from the new coronavirus, with the number falling to 410 from 565. Photo: AFP

Twenty percent of the coronavirus infections reported in Spain have been among healthcare workers, Spanish media El País reported on Saturday.Spain is the country that has the most COVID-19 cases among healthcare personnel, said El País.In comparison, according to a report published on Thursday by the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), the percentage of cases among health professionals in Italy has dropped to ten percent.As of Saturday, Spain has confirmed 21,9764 total coronavirus cases, the most in Europe.