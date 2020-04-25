Controversial Baibuting speaks up on banquet

A 73-year-old resident surnamed Zou at Baibuting community in Wuhan practices tai chi on Saturday. Residents refuted rumors that the community recorded far more COVID-19 cases than anywhere else, saying the outside had some misunderstandings about Baibuting during the epidemic. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Wuhan's Baibuting community has been at the forefront of criticism for its controversial banquet days before the city imposed lockdown in response to the coronavirus onslaught. The Chinese public and foreign media have deemed the banquet as a symbol of the local government's previous mishandling of the crisis.After the city revoked its 76-day lockdown as life gradually returns to normalcy and cases of infection considerably decline, GT reporter visited the 'infamous' community and found that life there is no different from other residential compounds in the city. Although the fear of the banquet still lingers in their mind, Baibuting residents shrugged off rumors that the place recorded much higher cases of infection than anywhere else.