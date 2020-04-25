In pics: cole flower fields in Beijing

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/4/25 17:59:31

People take selfies in the cole flower fields in Guaicun Village of Wangzuo Township in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2020. (Photo by Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua)


 

Photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows the cole flower fields in Guaicun Village of Wangzuo Township in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua)


 

People visit the cole flower fields in Guaicun Village of Wangzuo Township in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2020. (Photo by Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua)


 

