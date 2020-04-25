In pics: cole flower fields in Beijing

People take selfies in the cole flower fields in Guaicun Village of Wangzuo Township in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2020. (Photo by Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua)

Photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows the cole flower fields in Guaicun Village of Wangzuo Township in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China. (Photo by Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua)

People visit the cole flower fields in Guaicun Village of Wangzuo Township in Fengtai District of Beijing, capital of China, April 25, 2020. (Photo by Chen Zhonghao/Xinhua)