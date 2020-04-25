Students in their final year of junior high school return to school in Taiyuan

Students are in class at a middle school in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, April 25, 2020. Students in their final year of junior high school returned to school in Taiyuan on Saturday. (Photo by Chai Ting/Xinhua)

A teacher gives a lecture on epidemic prevention to students at a middle school in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, April 25, 2020. Students in their final year of junior high school returned to school in Taiyuan on Saturday. (Photo by Chai Ting/Xinhua)

A student gets her hands disinfected before entering the classroom at a middle school in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, April 25, 2020. Students in their final year of junior high school returned to school in Taiyuan on Saturday. (Photo by Chai Ting/Xinhua)

A student gets his body temperature checked before entering the campus at a middle school in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, April 25, 2020. Students in their final year of junior high school returned to school in Taiyuan on Saturday. (Photo by Chai Ting/Xinhua)

A teacher leads students into their classrooms in an orderly way at a middle school in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, April 25, 2020. Students in their final year of junior high school returned to school in Taiyuan on Saturday. (Photo by Chai Ting/Xinhua)

A student gets his hands disinfected after entering the campus at a middle school in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, April 25, 2020. Students in their final year of junior high school returned to school in Taiyuan on Saturday. (Photo by Chai Ting/Xinhua)