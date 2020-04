In pics: terraced fields in Guangxi

Aerial photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows terraced fields at Kongmen Miao Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows terraced fields at Kongmen Miao Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows terraced fields at Dangjiu Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Aerial photo taken on April 25, 2020 shows terraced fields at Dangjiu Village of Gandong Township in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)